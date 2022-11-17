Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Approximately 608,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 474,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.39.

About Chesterfield Resources

(Get Rating)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.