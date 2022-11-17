Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.08 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PLCE stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 951,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

