Choreo LLC Sells 247 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Woodward by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.16 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 5,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

