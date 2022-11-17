Christopher P. Pinsak Sells 3,212 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 295,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.79, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $37.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
See Also
