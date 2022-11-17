Cigna (CI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $370.00.

11/7/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $344.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $329.00 to $368.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $329.00 to $385.00.

11/6/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $370.00.

11/4/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $360.00.

10/12/2022 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CI traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.92. 13,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.18. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

