Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Increased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

