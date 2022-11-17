Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.73. 391,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

