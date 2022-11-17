Citigroup Boosts Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $13.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.

NETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Eneti Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eneti by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Eneti by 3.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 3.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eneti by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 168,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000.

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.