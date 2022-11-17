Citigroup Boosts Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $13.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.
NETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.
Eneti Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
