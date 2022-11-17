Citigroup Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $84.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,271. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MetLife

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

