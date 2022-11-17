Citigroup Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $255.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXD. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.01. 57,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

