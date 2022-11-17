Citigroup Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $9.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

HIMS opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $454,401. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

