Citigroup Increases United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Price Target to €21.50

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup to €21.50 ($22.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $21.59 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. United Internet has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.