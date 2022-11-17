Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 200,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.