Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider James Gordon Samson Sells 100,000 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 4,439,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,885. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

