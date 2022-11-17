Clipper Realty Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -211.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.
Clipper Realty Price Performance
Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
