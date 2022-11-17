Clipper Realty Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -211.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.