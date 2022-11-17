Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Position Lessened by University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. lessened its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Clover Health Investments comprises 0.1% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 33.3% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $3,416,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 6.9 %

About Clover Health Investments

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 402,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,354,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.00.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

