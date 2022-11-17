CMC Markets plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMC Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

CMCX stock opened at GBX 236.13 ($2.77) on Thursday. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.50 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £660.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.32.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £297.84 ($349.99). In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($349.99). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($352.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 388 shares of company stock worth $89,616.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CMC Markets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.11) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

