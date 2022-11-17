CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.
Insider Transactions at CMS Energy
In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy
CMS Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.55. 3,519,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,981. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93.
CMS Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMS Energy (CMS)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.