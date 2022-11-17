CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.55. 3,519,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,981. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

