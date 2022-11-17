Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.14 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.