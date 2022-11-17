Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.14 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,664 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company's stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

