Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49. 8,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 664,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $509.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $19,862,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

