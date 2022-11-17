Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49. 8,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 664,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $509.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
