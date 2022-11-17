Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 7,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 31,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

Featured Articles

