Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Director Peggy Wallace Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) Director Peggy Wallace purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cognition Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

