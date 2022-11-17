Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Stock Performance

Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

