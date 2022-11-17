Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.94 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $56.84 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.07 or 0.01633029 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012793 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048923 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.01734197 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

