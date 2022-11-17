Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

CL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 18,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.