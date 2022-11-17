Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 284,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

