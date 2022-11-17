Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 878,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.75. 294,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

