Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The company has a market cap of $58.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

