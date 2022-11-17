Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 548 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

