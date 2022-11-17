Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

NYSE APD opened at $295.12 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $309.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

