Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $938.00 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,540.99. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $888.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.79.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

