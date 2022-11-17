Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $590,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Solar were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in First Solar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,613,000 after buying an additional 269,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $162.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

