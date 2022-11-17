Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vale were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 319.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.