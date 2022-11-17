Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,528,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.65 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

