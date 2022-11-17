Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2,083 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

