Comparing GBS (NYSE:GBS) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBS and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 13.54 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.71 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.48

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GBS. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GBS and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,438.22%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than GBS.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats GBS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

