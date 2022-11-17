Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.20 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.12. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.21% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 86,275 shares of company stock valued at $305,108 in the last 90 days.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

