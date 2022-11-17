Compound Price Tops $39.42 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $286.48 million and $18.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $39.42 or 0.00233220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00117266 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036634 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.35210655 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $17,761,251.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

