Compound Reaches Market Cap of $285.30 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $285.30 million and $19.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $39.26 or 0.00237745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00119284 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037522 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.35210655 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $17,761,251.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.