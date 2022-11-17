Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Conifer Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,753. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Conifer
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer (CNFR)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.