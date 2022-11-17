Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Conifer Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,753. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

