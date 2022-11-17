Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $20.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,027. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.