Contrasting NerdWallet (NRDS) & Its Peers

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NerdWallet to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NerdWallet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NerdWallet
|$379.60 million
|-$42.50 million
|-30.33
|NerdWallet Competitors
|$854.56 million
|$3.52 million
|5.66
NerdWallet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for NerdWallet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NerdWallet
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
|NerdWallet Competitors
|432
|2708
|4847
|65
|2.56
NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 76.05%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.27%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares NerdWallet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NerdWallet
|-5.44%
|-12.53%
|-8.73%
|NerdWallet Competitors
|-69.76%
|-1,321.01%
|-8.77%
Summary
NerdWallet beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.
