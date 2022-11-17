Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS):

11/11/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

11/11/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

11/10/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.50.

11/10/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

11/10/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

11/10/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

11/1/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

10/28/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.16. 1,275,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,694. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.86 and a 52 week high of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.05. The company has a market cap of C$874.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

