CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Down 11.8% in October

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CoreCivic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 777,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,442 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

