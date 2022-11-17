Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 84,411 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,649. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

