CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) CEO Joseph Todisco Acquires 20,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,085.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Joseph Todisco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Joseph Todisco purchased 4,700 shares of CorMedix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,424.00.
CorMedix Trading Up 0.3 %
CorMedix stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 208,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,242. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.27. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorMedix (CRMD)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.