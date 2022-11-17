CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) CEO Joseph Todisco Acquires 20,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,085.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Joseph Todisco purchased 4,700 shares of CorMedix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,424.00.

CorMedix stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 208,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,242. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.27. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,952,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 548,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 3,051.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 664,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

