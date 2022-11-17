Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 236,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,000. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

