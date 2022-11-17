Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $129,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.29. The stock had a trading volume of 57,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.53 and its 200 day moving average is $497.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

