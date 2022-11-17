Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

