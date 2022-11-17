Counos X (CCXX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $293,507.04

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Counos X has traded 86.7% lower against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $17.93 or 0.00108601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $321.34 million and $293,507.04 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002674 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00566664 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.93 or 0.29516584 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. The official message board for Counos X is medium.com/@counosplatform. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.
Counos X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
